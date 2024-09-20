Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

