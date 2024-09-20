TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

