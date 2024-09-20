Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $93,158.64 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

