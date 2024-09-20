Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.44 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

