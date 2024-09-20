Troy Wichterman Sells 828 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,396.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $3,636.62.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

