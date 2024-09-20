TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.43).

TT Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

TTG stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.17) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,268.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

