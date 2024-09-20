U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

