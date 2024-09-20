Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.36.

VLO stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

