Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.8 %

VIP opened at GBX 193 ($2.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.34. Value and Indexed Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 203 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,063.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Value and Indexed Property Income

In other news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £25,515 ($33,705.42). Corporate insiders own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.