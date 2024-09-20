Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veritex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 270,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

