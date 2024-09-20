Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Vista Energy stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 302,138 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

