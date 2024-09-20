ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.