155675 (BLD.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.98 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

