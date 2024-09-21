Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
