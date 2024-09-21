Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

