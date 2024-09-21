Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.17.

ABNB stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,451 shares of company stock valued at $95,552,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

