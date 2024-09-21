Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $106,684.76 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

