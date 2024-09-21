Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,042 shares of company stock worth $7,679,955. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 268,335 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

