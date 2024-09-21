Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.17.

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0335958 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

