ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $200,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

