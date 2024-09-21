Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

