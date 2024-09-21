American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.