Amy Bohutinsky Sells 20,625 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.