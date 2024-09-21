Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $31.15

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GPK opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

