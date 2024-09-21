Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $40.29

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,821,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

