Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Raised to $11.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 736,924 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

