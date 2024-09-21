Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $114.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

