Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 25th

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 25th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

ARQQ stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

