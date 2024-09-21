Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $235.56 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $240.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -535.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after buying an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,110,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

