B. Riley Increases Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $12.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039,827 shares of company stock worth $20,042,765. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

