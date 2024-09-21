B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Trading Up 27.4 %

Shares of OKLO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oklo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

