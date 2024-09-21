Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

COUR stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

