Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ModivCare in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ModivCare’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MODV opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ModivCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

