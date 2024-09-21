Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

BTE opened at C$4.27 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6550633 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.