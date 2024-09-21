Berenberg Bank Raises LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 170

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Up 3.7 %

LON LBG opened at GBX 139 ($1.84) on Wednesday. LBG Media has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £290.62 million, a PE ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at LBG Media

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 15,700 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($26,754.29). 70.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

