BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.