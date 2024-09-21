BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.84.

BMRN opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

