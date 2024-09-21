Boeing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 168,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 98,311 put options.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74. Boeing has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

