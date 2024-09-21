BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

BCTX stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

