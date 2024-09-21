Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.75 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

