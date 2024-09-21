Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$50.46

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$34.50 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

