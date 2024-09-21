Brokers Issue Forecasts for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,007 shares of company stock worth $2,911,790. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

