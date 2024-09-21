Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $49,000,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.