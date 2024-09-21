Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$2.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXB shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3930435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,050 shares of company stock valued at $74,324 and sold 47,801 shares valued at $125,224. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.