Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SHLS stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,268,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.