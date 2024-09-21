Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

