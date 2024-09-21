CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.44.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCL.B

Insider Activity

CCL Industries Price Performance

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.62, for a total value of C$465,702.00. Insiders have sold 110,924 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,231 over the last 90 days. 11.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$81.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.76. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$82.96. The firm has a market cap of C$13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.