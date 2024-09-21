Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

