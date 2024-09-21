Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 202 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic Stock Performance

CCP opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

