Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $331,870.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,388,772.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

