Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $331,870.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,388,772.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PAYC opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
