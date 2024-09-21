Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Sells A$605,398.82 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 97,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.20), for a total transaction of A$605,398.82 ($409,053.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Challenger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Challenger’s payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

